Hertha Berlin Drop Cunha Amid Atletico Rumours

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 08:57 PM

Hertha Berlin on Saturday left Brazil striker Matheus Cunha out of their matchday squad with the Bundesliga club reportedly negotiating the Olympic gold medallist's transfer to Atletico Madrid

Hertha have made it "very clear" they want around 30 million Euros ($35 million) for Cunha, 22, said sports director Fredi Bobic, who admitted negotiations "are very tough, the market's difficult".

"But the price is very clear. I wouldn't sell him if the offer is below his current market value," insisted Bobic, without confirming to which clubs they are talking.

Atletico are said to be haggling over a transfer fee for Cunha, who scored in the men's final of the Tokyo Olympics when Brazil beat Spain 2-1 after extra time to win the gold medal.

Hertha opted to drop Cunha for Saturday's league game against VfL Wolfsburg because of the transfer negotiations.

"That also plays a role," Bobic admitted.

"This whole combination leads to some players not being focused."However, Hertha coach Pal Dardai said Cunha was dropped as an "educational measure" after a below-par performance during their defeat at Cologne on the opening weekend of the season.

"He's been strolling a bit too much lately," grumbled Dardai.

