Hertha Berlin Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 05:36 PM

Hertha Berlin player tests positive for coronavirus

Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin on Tuesday confirmed that one of their players was infected with the novel coronavirus

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin on Tuesday confirmed that one of their players was infected with the novel coronavirus.

"One of our players has unfortunately tested positive for Coronavirus. All players, coaches and backroom staff will now undergo the recommended 14-day isolation period," said the German club on Twitter.

Hertha Berlin did not share the identity of the infected player.

The virus known as COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan, China last December, and has spread to at least 146 countries and territories. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic.

Out of over 183,500 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 7,100, while more than 79,900 have recovered, according to Worldometer, a website that compiles new case numbers. The current number of active cases is more than 96,500, with 94% in mild condition and 6% in critical condition.

