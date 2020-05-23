UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hertha Hammer Union At Empty Olympic Stadium

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 09:20 AM

Hertha hammer Union at empty Olympic Stadium

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Hosts Hertha claimed the Berlin derby bragging rights over Union on Friday with a convincing 4-0 victory in their almost empty 74,000-capacity Olympic Stadium.

Hertha moved up to 10th place after the opening match of the second round of games since the Bundesliga restarted last week under strict coronavirus measures thanks to second-half goals from Vedad Ibisevic, Dodi Lukebakio, Matheus Cunha and Dedryck Boyata.

"It would have been fantastic if we could have played a game like that in front of 75,000 spectators. But I hope that the fans at least had fun in front of their TVs," said Hertha coach Bruno Labbadia.

"In the first half we played very well against well-organised opponents. I had to make that clear to my team at half-time because they were feeling a bit negative.

"By the end we were happy because these were important points in the relegation battle." Labbadia started Czech Republic midfielder Vladimir Darida in the only change from last Saturday's win at Hoffenheim in his first home match in charge.

Union's Urs Fischer, who guided the east Berlin outfit to the top-flight for the first time this season, brought in four fresh faces to his starting lineup after Sunday's loss to champions Bayern Munich.

A minute silence was held before kick-off at the eerily quiet ground in the German capital in remembrance of all victims of COVID-19.

The best chance of the opening 20 minutes, which were dominated by Labbadia's men, fell to winger Lukebakio but the DR Congo international's effort was saved by Rafal Gikiewicz.

Labbadia's side continued their dominance into the second half.

Lukebakio was stopped two minutes into second half again by Gikiewicz before captain Ibisevic headed home a powerful opener.

Just 70 seconds later Hertha doubled their lead as Bosnia-Herzegovina forward Ibisevic fed Lukebakio who got the better of Gikiewicz with a side-footed effort.

Both goals were greeted by the Hertha club anthem echoing around the ground built for the 1936 Olympics as it was played on the public address system.

Labbadia celebrated by elbow bumping with his coaching staff as did his players on the field.

- Boyata behaves - Hertha added a third on the hour mark as Brazilian playmaker Matheus Cunha scored his fourth goal of the season.

Lukebakio missed with an ambitious overhead kick inside the box and Cunha, who joined from RB Leipzig in January, side-footed home from outside the area after 62 minutes.

Centre-back Boyata, who apologised for breaching virus-related league protocol after grabbing the face of team-mate Marko Grujic during last weekend's win, claimed a fourth with 13 minutes to play.

The Belgium defender celebrated by kissing his elbows and chest-bumping team-mates including Jordan Torunarigha as they clinched revenge after November's derby defeat, the first time the sides had met in the German top-flight.

"We laid it on a plate for Hertha. But we've lost one game, nothing more, nothing less," said Union coach Fischer.

On Saturday, second-placed Borussia Dortmund can close the gap to a point on leaders Bayern Munich with a win over Wolfsburg.

Bayern host Eintracht Frankfurt in 13th spot later in the day.

Elsewhere, Borussia Moenchengladbach will place 13,000 cut-out images of fans in their stadium for the visit of Bayer Leverkusen.

Related Topics

German Visit Derby Leipzig Frankfurt Berlin Vladimir Putin Lead Belgium Czech Republic Congo January November Sunday Olympics All From Best Bayern Coach Borussia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Eid al-Fitr Sunday in Egypt, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jord ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Rul ..

8 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, AD C ..

9 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces 50,000 additional COV ..

9 hours ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law amending ‘Pensions ..

9 hours ago

Middle East Quartet Meets by Video in Bid to End I ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.