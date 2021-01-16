UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'He's Infected By The Schalke Virus' - Gross Wants Huntelaar For Relegation Fight

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 10:36 PM

'He's infected by the Schalke virus' - Gross wants Huntelaar for relegation fight

Schalke coach Christian Gross is hoping veteran Ajax striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar can be persuaded to return on loan to help the Royal Blues fight relegation from the Bundesliga

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Schalke coach Christian Gross is hoping veteran Ajax striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar can be persuaded to return on loan to help the Royal Blues fight relegation from the Bundesliga.

"If a player with this experience, aura and personality were to join us again, that would be fantastic," said Gross in the build-up to Sunday's league game at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Huntelaar, 37, helped Schalke reach the Champions League semi-finals in 2010/11 and was the Bundesliga's top-scorer in 2011/12, with 29 goals in 34 league games.

After numerous phone calls between the pair, Gross says Huntelaar has "very, very good memories" of Schalke for whom he scored 126 goals in seven years before rejoining Ajax in 2017.

Huntelaar is still banging in the goals, having netted 53 times in 121 since games for Ajax since 2017, though he has mostly been a substitute this season.

However, the striker admits to reservations about returning to Gelsenkirchen.

"It's a difficult decision. Schalke and Ajax are the clubs I'm most connected to," Huntelaar told Dutch tv after scoring twice for Ajax in a 3-1 win at Twente Enschede on Thursday.

"I've told Schalke that I would discuss this with Ajax, then decide." Huntelaar had planned to retire at the end of the season, but Gross wants him back to boost the Schalke squad.

"He is infected by this Schalke virus," quipped the Swiss.

Teenage US striker Matthew Hoppe scored a hat-trick in last Saturday's 4-0 thumping of Hoffenheim which ended Schalke's 30-match winless streak in the Bundesliga, but they remain deep in the relegation places.

Gross is hoping for more points in Frankfurt on Sunday and is using the transfer window to recruit former Schalke players.

Sead Kolasinac, a product of Schalke's academy, has signed a loan deal from Arsenal until the end of the season. He captained the side which beat Hoffenheim.

Former Schalke and Bayern Munich defender Rafinha, 35, is also reportedly in talks about returning from Olympiakos.

"The keyword is 'identification', with the club, with the past, and the Bundesliga, where Schalke should - and must - belong," said Gross, Schalke's fourth head coach already this season.

Related Topics

Loan Frankfurt Sunday 2017 Christian TV From Arsenal Bayern Coach

Recent Stories

2,132 people affected with coronavirus : DC

1 minute ago

GPKSC seeks UN, HR organisations' intervention for ..

1 minute ago

Mega projects initiated for welfare of people, pro ..

2 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

52 minutes ago

Excise Police seized 61 kg chars

2 minutes ago

Over 1 Million People Vaccinated in Germany - Robe ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.