Hetmyer blitz leads Windies to 207-5 in first T20

Hyderabad, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Batsman Shimron Hetmyer struck his maiden Twenty20 international half-century to lead West Indies to 207 for five in the opening match against India on Friday.

The left-handed Hetmyer smashed 56 off 41 deliveries as West Indies posted a strong total after being put in to bat first at the start of the three-match series in Hyderabad.

Hetmyer's 71-run fourth-wicket stand with skipper Kieron Pollard, who hit 37 off 19 balls, was the key on what seemed like a good batting pitch.

West Indies looked poised to get over 220 but leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal struck twice in three deliveries to get Hetmyer, who survived two dropped catches on 44 and 54, and Pollard trudging back to the pavilion.

Jason Holder then struck an unbeaten 24 off nine balls as West Indies managed 29 runs off the last two overs.

Evin Lewis, with his 17-ball 40, and Brandon King, who made 31, also made useful contributions.