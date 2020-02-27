HH Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed presides over Dubai Sports Council Board meeting

Quality management is the foundation of successes, and good governance is not just a slogan, but a course of action - says DSC Chairman

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, has stressed on the need for Dubai’s sports sector to keep pace with the development in all the other sectors of the Emirate because sports is an integral and essential part of life, and it can contribute to the development of all sectors, at all levels, by increasing happiness and productivity.

HH Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed also stressed on the importance of building on the achievements of the previous period by keeping abreast with the latest developments in the sports sector around the globe, embracing innovation and technology, and preparing actionable strategic plans.

HH Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed made those comments as he presided over his first meeting of Dubai Sports Council’s Board of Directors since taking over as Chairman of DSC on February 15, 2020, following Decree No. (5) of 2020 issued by HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum. He succeeded HH Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, who was Chairman of DSC since its inception in 2005.

“I would like to thank His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for his support and trust, and for entrusting me with the responsibility of building on the foundations and legacy that HH Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has created at the Council, and continuing its successful march.

“Decisions made during this hugely successful past phase will be our guiding principles as we continue the process of development of this vital sector by adopting global best practises, drafting decrees and resolutions for the benefit of the sports industry, and encouraging every segment of our community to embrace sports, especially aspiring youngsters who will go on to fly our beloved country’s flag at international sports championships in the future.”

HH Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed urged the Board to increase the pace of their work and focus on supporting the leadership’s strategic plans and vision for the country, and on achieving the six strategic objectives of the Council, namely: Motivating every segment of Dubai’s diverse community to embrace sports as part of their daily lifestyle; Nurturing aspiring young athletes, and supporting and encouraging their bid for success on the international stage; Supporting sports clubs and football companies in achieving financial independence; Increasing economic returns from organising and hosting sports events and sports tourism in Dubai; Governance of Dubai’s sports institutions; Provide internally supportive operations in an efficient, effective and transparent manner.

Stressing on the necessity of governance in the sports sector, HH Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed said: “Good governance is not just a slogan, but an approach and a system that is the foundation for success. Good governance is the basis for all success because it puts proper procedures and systems in place, selects and nurtures talent, encourages leadership and transparency, and optimises resources.

”

The meeting of the Board of Directors took place at Dubai Sports Council and His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of DSC, was present alongside HE Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of DSC, and the other of Board – HE Abdullah Al Karam, Ahmad Al Shafar, Mohammed Al Kamali, Mariam Al Hammadi, Moaza Al Marri and Lamia Abdul Aziz Khan. Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of DSC, and Saleh Al Marzooqi, Director of DSC’s Corporate Support Department, were also present at the meeting.

At the meeting, DSC’s programs to manage and develop the sports sector were reviewed in accordance with the decrees, decisions and work plans for the coming period, and HH Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed said: “I have great confidence in the Board of Directors and the administrative apparatus, which includes very competent people, and we will work together to make Dubai a land of talent and opportunities, a meeting place for champion athletes, and a model for quality of life.”

His Highness also outlined the directions of work in the next stage, which are:

- Developing the system of work at clubs in accordance with international best practices, turning Dubai clubs into incubators and a hub for sporting talents and producing champions.

- Forming teams for eSports and electronic games, and supporting the organization of championships and events for modern sports.

- - Activating partnerships with the private sector, and investing in sports events and clubs to enhance the role of sport in the GDP.

- Invest in strengthening relationships with international sports institutions and federations by hosting their regional headquarters, and championships, and supporting national competencies to obtain their membership.

- Increasing interest in heritage sports, especially marine sports, with the ancestral heritage it carries.

- Establishing a global sports summit in partnership with an international sports organization or institution, where every country will be represented.

The meeting reviewed the performance report of the Council for the year 2019 and the financial report for the same period, where the performance report included a comprehensive review of all the activities and initiatives launched and implemented by the Council during the past year.

Last year, Dubai hosted 405 sports events, including 85 international events, 137 local events, 116 community sports events, and 22 events exclusively for women. More than 950 thousand athletes took part in these events and approximately 2.8 million spectators attended the events.

The meeting also reviewed the performance of sports clubs and football companies in Dubai in the last sports season, as well as the implementation of “Dubai Universal Design Code for People of Determination” at the clubs.