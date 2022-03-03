UrduPoint.com

Hi Tech Ladies And Couples Golf Tournament Takes Place From Friday

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 03, 2022 | 08:08 PM

Hi Tech Ladies and Couples Golf Tournament takes place from Friday

The Hi-Tech Ladies and Couple Golf tournament will be swing in action here from tomorrow, Friday at Royal Palm course

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :The Hi-Tech Ladies and Couple Golf tournament will be swing in action here from tomorrow, Friday at Royal Palm course.

Mina Zainab of Royal Palm and Tournament Director said on Thursday that the two days event undertakes and assures a most competitive time for the ladies seeking recognition and honors in golf and while playing at Royal Palm Golf Course is elation filled and a source of delight for the participating ladies the prizes in store for the top performers are beguiling and appealing.

The Tournament will be contested on stroke play format and the eligibility categories include segments for ladies who play to a handicap of 0-24 and those who compete in the handicap range 25-36. An interesting addition is that of husband and wife category and this is likely to stimulate illustrious golfing action.

Skillful, masterly and competent ladies who have registered for participation are Parkha Ijaz, Rimsha Ijaz, Suneya Osama, Ghazala Yasmin, Zeba, Anna and Ami Qin. These ladies represent brilliance and dexterity in golf playing skills and can be graded as pride of the nation. While they are high toned golf players, the other competing participants add upto a number that exceeds the hundred mark.

And as for the prizes, these includes net and gross prizes and also prizes for hole in one, nearest to the pin and longest drive. Also there is a dress code for ladies which is red, white and black.

The event backed by Dr. Mohammad Arshad of Hi Tech Rice Mills will enrich ladies golfing activity in the true spirit of developing ladies golf.

