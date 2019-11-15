Hibernian Hire Ross As New Boss
Scottish Premiership strugglers Hibernian hired Jack Ross as their new manager on Friday
Former Sunderland boss Ross agreed a three-and-a-half-year contract to replace Paul Heckingbottom at Easter Road.
The 43-year-old will be tasked with securing Hibernian's top-flight status after their poor start to the season.
Heckingbottom was sacked earlier this month after taking nine points from the first 11 matches and Ross inherits a squad languishing just two points above the relegation play-off spot.
Ross was sacked by English third-tier side Sunderland in October after failing to mount a strong promotion push following last season's play-off final loss to Charlton.
Ross, who will take charge for the first time against Motherwell next week, said: "I think we all consider Hibernian to be one of the leading clubs in Scottish football -- in terms of the history and passion of the supporters.
"It's up to all of us to help the squad live up to that."