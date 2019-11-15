UrduPoint.com
Hibernian Hire Ross As New Boss

Zeeshan Mehtab 56 seconds ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 09:42 PM

Scottish Premiership strugglers Hibernian hired Jack Ross as their new manager on Friday

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Scottish Premiership strugglers Hibernian hired Jack Ross as their new manager on Friday.

Former Sunderland boss Ross agreed a three-and-a-half-year contract to replace Paul Heckingbottom at Easter Road.

The 43-year-old will be tasked with securing Hibernian's top-flight status after their poor start to the season.

Heckingbottom was sacked earlier this month after taking nine points from the first 11 matches and Ross inherits a squad languishing just two points above the relegation play-off spot.

Ross was sacked by English third-tier side Sunderland in October after failing to mount a strong promotion push following last season's play-off final loss to Charlton.

Ross, who will take charge for the first time against Motherwell next week, said: "I think we all consider Hibernian to be one of the leading clubs in Scottish football -- in terms of the history and passion of the supporters.

"It's up to all of us to help the squad live up to that."

