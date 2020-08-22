UrduPoint.com
Hiddink Appointed Coach Of Minnows Curacao

Muhammad Rameez 1 hour ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 06:38 PM

Guus Hiddink's latest stop on his well-travelled coaching career has taken him to Curacao, the Caribbean island state signing the 73-year-old Dutchman on a contract up to the 2022 World Cup

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Guus Hiddink's latest stop on his well-travelled coaching career has taken him to Curacao, the Caribbean island state signing the 73-year-old Dutchman on a contract up to the 2022 World Cup.

"It may not be obvious, but it was difficult to say 'no'," Hiddink told Fox sports of his new job with the side placed 80th in FIFA's world rankings.

"Cura�ao has made good steps in recent years and I would like to help the players and staff to get one step higher in the international ladder." The experienced tactician has been out of work since his sacking as China's Olympic team boss last September.

In addition to two interim stints as manager of Chelsea, he has also coached Real Madrid, PSV Eindhoven and Valencia, among others.

But Hiddink is perhaps best known for inspiring co-hosts South Korea to a shock semi-final spot at the 2002 World Cup.

Curacao, a former Dutch colony with a population of almost 160,000 has yet to grace the World Cup stage.

Among the players at Hiddink's disposal in his quest to try to steer Curacao through CONCACAF qualifying to Qatar are Juninho Bacuna and Leandro Bacuna who play for clubs in the English Championship.

