UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

High Hoops: Philippines Bid To Extend SEA Games Basketball Reign

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 06:57 PM

High hoops: Philippines bid to extend SEA Games basketball reign

The Philippines men's basketball team will shoot for their 13th consecutive title when they take on Thailand in the last full day of action at the Southeast Asian Games on Tuesday

Clark, Philippines, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :The Philippines men's basketball team will shoot for their 13th consecutive title when they take on Thailand in the last full day of action at the Southeast Asian Games on Tuesday.

A home crowd at the MOA Arena will be expecting their team to add to the Philippines' 145 gold medals -- already their best ever -- and improve on the team's run of 17 wins in 19 basketball events since 1977.

The women's team beat Thailand 91-71 earlier in their final round-robin match to claim the gold medal.

However, the Philippines men's volleyball team were outclassed by Indonesia, losing in the final in the capital 3-0.

Tuesday is the last major day of competition at the SEA Games which has seen thousands of athletes from 11 countries compete in a record 56 sports in venues across Clark, Manila and Subic.

After a rocky start with organisational gaffes, a presidential apology and deadly Typhoon Kammuri forcing cancellations, the biggest-ever SEA Games is close to the finish line, with just beach handball and the closing ceremony taking place on Wednesday.

Indonesia take on Vietnam at Manila's Rizal Memorial Stadium for the men's football title on Tuesday night.

In the final night of athletics at the new, 20,000-seat stadium in New Clark City, Vietnam won golds in both the men's and women's 4 x 400m relays, while Nguyen Thi Huyen took the women's 400m hurdles title.

Filipino decathlete Aries Toledo finished top after a gruelling schedule of 10 disciplines to claim gold for the home nation and compatriot Eric Cray won the men's 400m hurdles.

eSports, which was being contested for the first time at an Olympic-recognised multi-sport competition, will crown the champions of fighting game Tekken 7 on Tuesday evening.

The host nation won golds in team battle games Dota 2 and mobile Legends: Bang Bang, and Caviar Napoleon Acampado came top in the science fiction strategy game Starcraft II.

Malaysia's Yew Weng Kean won the card game Hearthstone, while Arena of Valor was won by Thailand's them.

Earlier, it was a one-two for Vietnam in the men's open water 10km swimming event in Subic, as Tran Tan Trieu beat Nguyen Huy Hoang by two minutes in a time of 1hr 53 mins 31 secs.

Related Topics

Football Thailand Sports Water Mobile Manila Toledo Indonesia Philippines Vietnam Women Gold Event From Best Top Asia

Recent Stories

COAS chairs hours long Corps Commanders Conference

48 minutes ago

Vivo’s V17 can now be pre-booked

60 minutes ago

Much awaited OLMTP hits the rails for trial run

1 hour ago

Future of Pakistan, Kashmir interlinked: Masood Kh ..

1 hour ago

OIC Secretary General affirms OIC’s support for ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan squash team beat India to claim gold at S ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.