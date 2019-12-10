High hoops: Philippines bid to extend SEA Games basketball reign

The Philippines men's basketball team will shoot for their 13th consecutive title when they take on Thailand in the last full day of action at the Southeast Asian Games on Tuesday

Clark, Philippines, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :The Philippines men's basketball team will shoot for their 13th consecutive title when they take on Thailand in the last full day of action at the Southeast Asian Games on Tuesday.

A home crowd at the MOA Arena will be expecting their team to add to the Philippines' 145 gold medals -- already their best ever -- and improve on the team's run of 17 wins in 19 basketball events since 1977.

The women's team beat Thailand 91-71 earlier in their final round-robin match to claim the gold medal.

However, the Philippines men's volleyball team were outclassed by Indonesia, losing in the final in the capital 3-0.

Tuesday is the last major day of competition at the SEA Games which has seen thousands of athletes from 11 countries compete in a record 56 sports in venues across Clark, Manila and Subic.

After a rocky start with organisational gaffes, a presidential apology and deadly Typhoon Kammuri forcing cancellations, the biggest-ever SEA Games is close to the finish line, with just beach handball and the closing ceremony taking place on Wednesday.

Indonesia take on Vietnam at Manila's Rizal Memorial Stadium for the men's football title on Tuesday night.

In the final night of athletics at the new, 20,000-seat stadium in New Clark City, Vietnam won golds in both the men's and women's 4 x 400m relays, while Nguyen Thi Huyen took the women's 400m hurdles title.

Filipino decathlete Aries Toledo finished top after a gruelling schedule of 10 disciplines to claim gold for the home nation and compatriot Eric Cray won the men's 400m hurdles.

eSports, which was being contested for the first time at an Olympic-recognised multi-sport competition, will crown the champions of fighting game Tekken 7 on Tuesday evening.

The host nation won golds in team battle games Dota 2 and mobile Legends: Bang Bang, and Caviar Napoleon Acampado came top in the science fiction strategy game Starcraft II.

Malaysia's Yew Weng Kean won the card game Hearthstone, while Arena of Valor was won by Thailand's them.

Earlier, it was a one-two for Vietnam in the men's open water 10km swimming event in Subic, as Tran Tan Trieu beat Nguyen Huy Hoang by two minutes in a time of 1hr 53 mins 31 secs.