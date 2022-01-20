UrduPoint.com

High-level Meeting Reviews Arrangements Of 17 Cholistan Rally

Muhammad Rameez Published January 20, 2022 | 08:09 PM

A meeting was held in the conference room of the Commissioner's Office Bahawalpur here today to review the arrangements for the 17th International Cholistan Desert Rally

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (retd)Saqib Zafar presided over the meeting while Additional Inspector General South Punjab Captain (Retd) Zafar Iqbal Awan, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Sher Akbar, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, District Police Officer Bahawalpur Muhammad Faisal Kamran, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Mehtab Wasim Azhar, and others attended the meeting. Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar said that the International Cholistan Desert Rally is a source of depicting a positive image of the beloved homeland. Under an integrated strategy, all relevant departments should ensure the proper arrangements for Cholistan Desert Rally.

Additional Inspector General South Punjab Captain (Retd) Zafar Iqbal Awan said that all measures should be taken to provide a traffic management plan and foolproof security for International Cholistan Desert Rally. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal said that Desert Rally, Fireworks, Lighting, Food Street, Paragliding, Camel Race, Musical Night, sports Competitions, Marathon Race will be part of Cholistan Desert Rally. The inauguration ceremony of the 17th Cholistan Desert Rally will be held on February 9. He said that celebrations will be held for a week in the three districts of the Bahawalpur Division. The closing ceremony of the rally and distribution of prizes will be held on February 13.

He said that the promotion of local culture including food streets and craft bazaar would also be organized in all the three districts of the Bahawalpur division. He said that rehearsals of all the departments would also be conducted to make the arrangements of Desert Rally foolproof.

