High Performance camp for 10 players commences at NCA

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019) A high performance camp commenced today at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore and will continue for three weeks.

The ten players has reported and started work today under the supervision of PCB Director Medical and Sports Sciences Dr Sohail Saleem.

The players in the camp will undergo one on one sessions with the trainers and physios of the academy.

The following players will work in the camp:

1. Ahsan Ali

2. Akif Javed

3. Bilawal Bhatti

4. Hasan Ali

5. Imad Wasim

6. Mohammad Hasnain

7. Rahat Ali

8. Rizwan Hussain

9. Usman Qadir

10. Zafar Gohar

The decision to include Central Punjab’s Faheem Ashraf in the camp will be made after the final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy that will be played between Central Punjab and Northern from 27-31 December at National Stadium in Karachi.