High performance camp for 10 players commences at NCA

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ):A high performance camp consisted of 10 players commenced here on Tuesday at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

This useful camp will continue for three weeks.

The 10 players has reported and started work on Tuesday under the supervision of PCB Director Medical and Sports Sciences Dr Sohail Saleem.

Players in the camp will undergo one on one sessions with the trainers and physios of the academy.

The following players will work in the camp: Ahsan Ali, Akif Javed, Bilawal Bhatti, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain, Rahat Ali, Rizwan Hussain and Usman Qadir and Zafar Gohar.

The decision to include Central Punjab's Faheem Ashraf in the camp will be made after the final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy that will be played between Central Punjab and Northern from 27-31 December at National Stadium in Karachi.