UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

High Performance Camp For 10 Players Commences At NCA

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 05:27 PM

High performance camp for 10 players commences at NCA

A high performance camp consisted of 10 players commenced here on Tuesday at the National Cricket Academy (NCA)

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ):A high performance camp consisted of 10 players commenced here on Tuesday at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

This useful camp will continue for three weeks.

The 10 players has reported and started work on Tuesday under the supervision of PCB Director Medical and Sports Sciences Dr Sohail Saleem.

Players in the camp will undergo one on one sessions with the trainers and physios of the academy.

The following players will work in the camp: Ahsan Ali, Akif Javed, Bilawal Bhatti, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain, Rahat Ali, Rizwan Hussain and Usman Qadir and Zafar Gohar.

The decision to include Central Punjab's Faheem Ashraf in the camp will be made after the final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy that will be played between Central Punjab and Northern from 27-31 December at National Stadium in Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Cricket Sports Punjab PCB Rahat Ali Bilawal Bhatti Imad Wasim Zafar Gohar Hasan Ali December From

Recent Stories

Iranian, UN Agencies Sign 2-Year Deal to Strengthe ..

1 minute ago

IACAD releases new title for Arabic language learn ..

14 minutes ago

“Neither my father went on student visa nor he w ..

15 minutes ago

Top Afghan Security Official En Route to Iran for ..

9 minutes ago

Dialogue to focus on exploring shared prosperity t ..

9 minutes ago

Bid to smuggle weapons foiled in Kohat

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.