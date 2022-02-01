High Performance Centre to play key role in game development : DG, SBP

Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan has said that the establishment of Hockey High Performance Centre (HPC) will play a great role for the promotion and revival of hockey in the country

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Director General sports Punjab Javed Chohan has said that the establishment of Hockey High Performance Centre (HPC) will play a great role for the promotion and revival of hockey in the country.

He said this while presiding over an important meeting at National Hockey Stadium here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Secretary Asif Bajwa, Olympian Kh Junaid, SBP Security Chief Col (retd) Shabbir Hussain, Revenue consultant Iqbal Shahid and other officials.

Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan and PHF officials also finalised the design of Hockey High Performance Centre which will be constructed in Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

Addressing the meeting, DG SBP said the Hockey High Performance Centre (HPC) will definitely prove to be a revolutionary project for the development of Pakistan hockey. "It will be the first-ever hockey High Performance Centre in the country's history and its construction work will start in near future," he said.

He said Sports board Punjab and PHF will continue to make joint efforts for the growth of the game of hockey. "The establishment of Hockey High Performance Centre is a major step of Sports Board Punjab for the revival of national hockey. All modern facilities will be provided in the Hockey High Performance Centre".

PHF Secretary Asif Bajwa, on this occasion, said that Sports Board Punjab has always extended every kind of cooperation for the promotion and development of hockey. "Our players will get all modern facilities in the first ever Hockey High Performance Centre. We can't compete with the rest of the world without adopting modern techniques and facilities".

He further said that Sports Board Punjab under the leadership of its Director General is doing excellent work for the progress of hockey.