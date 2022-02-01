UrduPoint.com

High Performance Centre To Play Key Role In Game Development : DG, SBP

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 01, 2022 | 07:08 PM

High Performance Centre to play key role in game development : DG, SBP

Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan has said that the establishment of Hockey High Performance Centre (HPC) will play a great role for the promotion and revival of hockey in the country

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Director General sports Punjab Javed Chohan has said that the establishment of Hockey High Performance Centre (HPC) will play a great role for the promotion and revival of hockey in the country.

He said this while presiding over an important meeting at National Hockey Stadium here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Secretary Asif Bajwa, Olympian Kh Junaid, SBP Security Chief Col (retd) Shabbir Hussain, Revenue consultant Iqbal Shahid and other officials.

Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan and PHF officials also finalised the design of Hockey High Performance Centre which will be constructed in Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

Addressing the meeting, DG SBP said the Hockey High Performance Centre (HPC) will definitely prove to be a revolutionary project for the development of Pakistan hockey. "It will be the first-ever hockey High Performance Centre in the country's history and its construction work will start in near future," he said.

He said Sports board Punjab and PHF will continue to make joint efforts for the growth of the game of hockey. "The establishment of Hockey High Performance Centre is a major step of Sports Board Punjab for the revival of national hockey. All modern facilities will be provided in the Hockey High Performance Centre".

PHF Secretary Asif Bajwa, on this occasion, said that Sports Board Punjab has always extended every kind of cooperation for the promotion and development of hockey. "Our players will get all modern facilities in the first ever Hockey High Performance Centre. We can't compete with the rest of the world without adopting modern techniques and facilities".

He further said that Sports Board Punjab under the leadership of its Director General is doing excellent work for the progress of hockey.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey World Sports Punjab Progress All

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Army increases Drone Flights in Breakawa ..

Ukrainian Army increases Drone Flights in Breakaway Donbas - Local Militia

25 seconds ago
 Italy PM urges Ukraine de-escalation in Putin call ..

Italy PM urges Ukraine de-escalation in Putin call

27 seconds ago
 Chinese firms introduce most advanced technologies ..

Chinese firms introduce most advanced technologies in Pakistan's power sector

28 seconds ago
 Commissioner Hyderabad asks to complete all M&R sc ..

Commissioner Hyderabad asks to complete all M&R schemes in time

30 seconds ago
 3rd Phase of the COVID-19 RED vaccination drive ki ..

3rd Phase of the COVID-19 RED vaccination drive kicks off

4 minutes ago
 Registration for Kissan Card begins in Bajaur

Registration for Kissan Card begins in Bajaur

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>