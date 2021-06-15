High Performance Centre to prove revolutionary measure for revival of hockey: DG SBP

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Secretary Asif Bajwa and Head Coach of National Hockey Team Olympian Kh Junaid called on Director General sports board Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh here at National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

They also presented a bouquet to Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh on this occasion.

Pakistan's former Davis Cupper and Secretary Punjab Lawn Tennis Association Rashid Malik was also present during the meeting.

During the meeting, PHF Secretary Asif Bajwa and Kh Junaid expressed their gratitude to Adnan Arshad Aulakh on the allocation of Rs 250 million in the Punjab budget for fiscal year 2021-22 for the construction of Hockey High Performance Centre in Lahore.

Director General Sports Punjab on this occasion, said that the High Performance Centre for Hockey will prove to be a revolutionary measure for the revival of hockey. "Definitely, it will be a great facility for young male and female hockey players from across the country. Our talented players will be able to polish their skills under the supervision of qualified hockey coaches at the centre," he added.

He further said that hockey is our national game and Sports Board Punjab will leave no stone unturned for the promotion of this game among the young generation. "Sports Board Punjab is organizing hockey events regularly with the collaboration of PHF to provide sufficient playing opportunities to young male and female hockey players of the province".

"Recently, we organized First Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Hockey Championship 2021, Lahore Division Women Hockey Tournament and Under-17 Boys Hockey Tournament at the National Hockey Stadium to provide a befitting platform to young players to demonstrate their potential".

PHF Secretary Asif Bajwa said that Director General Sports Punjab had a vital role in the allocation of a huge amount of Rs 250 million for the construction of Hockey High Performance Centre. "Adnan Arshad Aulak is taking valuable measures for the promotion of hockey and extending every kind of assistance for the holding of hockey events".