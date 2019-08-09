UrduPoint.com
High Performance Conditioning Cricket Camp For Women Players In Abbottabad

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 01:24 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Aug, 2019 ):To prepare women players for the upcoming cricketing season, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has organised a 16-day-long High Performance Condition Camp for 30 cricketers in Abbottabad.

The purpose of the camp, which runs from August 16-31, is to prepare the players for the upcoming domestic and international assignments. A grueling international season awaits Pakistan with series against Bangladesh and England, culminating with the ICC Women's T20 World Cup that will be played in Australia in March next year.

During the camp, the players will also spend a day at the Military Academy Kakul (August 28). Other than the regular Pakistan players, youngsters invited to the camp will get the opportunity to stake a claim for selection in the Pakistan 'A' squad that tours Sri Lanka in October.

The camp participants have been selected by the women's national selection committee, which is headed by former Pakistan captain Urooj Mumtaz. Former Pakistan players Asma Iqbal and Marina Iqbal are the other two members of the panel.

The camp will also help the coaching staff as they bid to prepare strong senior and 'A' teams for the forthcoming commitments.

The camp is a part of PCB's strategy of further improving the profile of the women's game while providing the players regular opportunities of excelling at the top-level through strenuous training and practice.

Chief Selector Urooj Mumtaz said here on Friday "It's important that we identify our top 30 players at the start of the season. We are holding this camp to work on our skills in all three departments of the game".

"We have selected some junior players who can help form the A team that will tour Sri Lanka in October. We will also focus on the players who are in contention for the national team's series against the Bangladesh team", she added.

"We have managed to schedule a day for the players at the Kakul Academy. The players will be spending the day as cadets to experience their daily routine. The idea is to give a different experience to the players and help them understand the benefits of a disciplined life and routine with strenuous training which should help broaden the scope of their thinking. This activity should help them learn and observe a different life style while focusing on traits like determination, resilience and focus, Urooj said."The mix of players will also enable to bridge the gap at the domestic level as well as provide healthy competition within the group. The camp will also help the coaches identify potential players and gauge their abilities. I really believe this camp will be a wonderful opportunity for our present and future players to ready themselves for the upcoming season. I also expect this will serve as an opportunity for the coaching staff to understand the philosophy of coaching which should help us progress as we aim to become a top force in international cricket".

The following players will take part in the High Performance Conditioning Camp: Aliya Riaz, Aroob Shah, Ayesha Naz, Ayesha Zafar, Bibi Nahida, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Huraina Sajjad, Iram Javed, Javeria Wadood, Jaweria Rauf, Kainat Imtiaz, Kaynat Hafeez, Maham Tariq, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Nida Rashid, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Soha Fatima, Tuba Hassan, Waheeda Akhtar.

Officials: Head coach - Mark Coles Batting coach - Iqbal Imam Trainer - Gemaal Hussain A team coach - Shahid Anwar Manager - Aisha Jalil Physio - Dr. Rifat Asghar Gill Physio - Sajida Fajar.

