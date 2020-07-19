High profile Pak doctors deliver lectures to participants of AFP, SAAF seminar

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Two high profile Pakistani doctors imparted lectures on the second day of the online seminar on "Run for Immunity", organized by the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) and South Asian Athletics Federation (SAAF) for the Coaches and sports professionals.

A large number of professionals from Afghanistan, Bhutan, Bangladesh, India, Iran Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are attending the course, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

On day two Dr. Ali Sher Bajwa, consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon and Maj Gen (retd) Prof. Doctor Tariq Mehmood Satti, Professor of Pathology (Hematology)/Advisor of Army Liver Transplant Unit, Rawalpindi delivered the lectures.

Dr. Lalit K Bhanot, President SAAF, who was the chairman of the session, appreciated the efforts of AFP for organizing the two back-to-back seminars during the ongoing month. He noted that the seminars had contributed significantly in the promotion and development of athletics in this part of Asia.

General Dahlan President Asian Athletics, in his message, also applauded the initiative of AFP.

At the end of the session, General Secretary of Afghanistan Athletics Federation, Rowina Amiri thanked the lecturers and organizers.

In the concluding remarks Maj Gen (retd) Muhammad Akram Sahi, Chairman SAAF/President AFP, and Vice President Asian Athletics Association thanked the speakers and participants of the seminar.