UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

High Profile Pak Doctors Deliver Lectures To Participants Of AFP, SAAF Seminar

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 06:10 PM

High profile Pak doctors deliver lectures to participants of AFP, SAAF seminar

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Two high profile Pakistani doctors imparted lectures on the second day of the online seminar on "Run for Immunity", organized by the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) and South Asian Athletics Federation (SAAF) for the Coaches and sports professionals.

A large number of professionals from Afghanistan, Bhutan, Bangladesh, India, Iran Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are attending the course, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

On day two Dr. Ali Sher Bajwa, consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon and Maj Gen (retd) Prof. Doctor Tariq Mehmood Satti, Professor of Pathology (Hematology)/Advisor of Army Liver Transplant Unit, Rawalpindi delivered the lectures.

Dr. Lalit K Bhanot, President SAAF, who was the chairman of the session, appreciated the efforts of AFP for organizing the two back-to-back seminars during the ongoing month. He noted that the seminars had contributed significantly in the promotion and development of athletics in this part of Asia.

General Dahlan President Asian Athletics, in his message, also applauded the initiative of AFP.

At the end of the session, General Secretary of Afghanistan Athletics Federation, Rowina Amiri thanked the lecturers and organizers.

In the concluding remarks Maj Gen (retd) Muhammad Akram Sahi, Chairman SAAF/President AFP, and Vice President Asian Athletics Association thanked the speakers and participants of the seminar.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Army Sports Bangladesh Iran Sri Lanka Immunity Doctor Rawalpindi Bhutan Maldives Nepal Sunday From Asia

Recent Stories

Dubai’s Hamdan Sports Complex gets featured in & ..

16 minutes ago

Ma’an&#039;s third social incubator to focus on ..

1 hour ago

Obaid Al Tayer participates in 3rd meeting of G20 ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Mars Mission is UAE’s contribution to e ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints Secretary-General of the Em ..

4 hours ago

EAD rehabilitating mountainous natural habitats in ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.