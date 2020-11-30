UrduPoint.com
High-Speed Rail Lines CEO Ivanov Elected Russian Athletics Federation Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) Petr Ivanov, CEO of Russian Railways subsidiary High-Speed Rail Lines JSC, was elected president of the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF).

RusAF's reporting and election conference was held on Monday in Moscow.

The previous RusAF president was Evgeny Yurchenko, who was elected to this position on February 28.

In July, he announced his resignation as RusAF president, but continued to lead the federation until the reporting and election conference.

Ivanov, 50, has a banking background. From 2006 to 2013, he headed Mosgortrans, Moscow public transportation company. From 2016 to 2020 he was CEO of Federal Passenger Company JSC. In October, he became CEO of High-Speed Rail Lines JSC. Since December 2016, Ivanov has lead the Russian Triathlon Federation.

