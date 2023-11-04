Open Menu

High-tech Helmet Holds Promise For Deaf American Football Players

Muhammad Rameez Published November 04, 2023 | 05:54 PM

High-tech helmet holds promise for deaf American football players

Coach Chuck Goldstein often finds himself jumping up and down on the sidelines of the field -- trying, in vain, to get his players' attention

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Coach Chuck Goldstein often finds himself jumping up and down on the sidelines of the field -- trying, in vain, to get his players' attention.

That's because all but one of the players on the Gallaudet University American football team, in Washington, are all deaf or hard of hearing.

"If our player is not looking at us, they're not gonna know what we're telling them," Goldstein tells AFP.

That's what makes the helmet Goldstein is holding in his hands so revolutionary: it is equipped with an augmented-reality eyepiece that can display play calls to the team on the field.

"We communicate fast, just like any other team in the country, but the difference is our players, they don't hear whistles," sometimes leading to penalties, Goldstein says.

"It's never ever a level playing field."

But now, the possibilities are "endless."

- Sign of the times -

Gallaudet was founded in 1864, and to this day is one of the country's premier schools for the deaf.

Its football team also holds a vaunted place in American football history.

They're credited with inventing the sport's iconic huddle, in an 1894 game against another deaf team to prevent them from figuring out their plays -- a distinct possibility when communicating openly in ASL (American Sign Language).

The experimental helmets might just be the university's next communications contribution to the sport.

Developed by telecoms giant AT&T, they mostly look like classic football helmets: hard shell exterior, grilled face mask, and the bison mascot logo on the side.

Plus the clear, plastic lens hanging over one eye.

Coaches send in the play calls from the sidelines via a tablet.

"It allows deaf and hard of hearing athletes to see play calls as quickly as their opponents can hear them," says Andrew Bennett, assistant vice president of mass market 5G products at AT&T.

There's also a special alert system.

"If I need to get the attention of the quarterback, I have a red button. And it's like an exclamation point," says Goldstein.

"It just flashes up" on the lens.

The display system eases the burden for players who, without being able to hear their coaches yelling at them, would otherwise have to look at the sidelines.

It also places them closer to practices employed by the National Football League, which has long allowed for radio communication in helmets from coaches to players -- yet to be implemented in college football.

- Trial and error -

The helmet came together after multiple back-and-forths between the Gallaudet players and AT&T, recalls quarterback Brandon Washington.

"The first time I used the helmet, I really didn't like it because it was really big in the back," he says.

"An early version had a bulky, heavy battery, which was modified based on players' suggestions," said Bennett.

The lens took careful attention too. Glass could have shattered on impact, so plastic is used.

The biggest question now is just how far the helmets will be allowed to go: the governing body of college athletics, the NCAA, only authorized its use for a single game, played earlier this season.

During that game, the new tech worked well, coach Goldstein says: "It was effortless, it was smooth."

Gallaudet's team is now campaigning to have the authorization extended to cover all of next season.

The university plans to meet with the NCAA in the near future.

But Goldstein is already looking ahead -- and not just for deaf or hard of hearing players.

"What if the NFL or other leagues adopted this technology?"

Related Topics

Hearing Football Washington Alert Brandon 5G Market National University All From Coach Aisha Steel Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Death toll rises to 137 as rescuers struggle to fi ..

Death toll rises to 137 as rescuers struggle to find Nepal quake survivors

46 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar appointed PML-N’s election cell head

Ishaq Dar appointed PML-N’s election cell head

56 minutes ago
 Shuffle in bureaucracy after permission from ECP

Shuffle in bureaucracy after permission from ECP

9 minutes ago
 Ambassador of Vietnam vows to increase trade with ..

Ambassador of Vietnam vows to increase trade with Pakistan

9 minutes ago
 To have and have not: Who's who on World Cup rich ..

To have and have not: Who's who on World Cup rich list

9 minutes ago
 Fierce fighting in Gaza after Israel rebuffs US pa ..

Fierce fighting in Gaza after Israel rebuffs US pause call

9 minutes ago
MoHRE launches guidebooks for private sector, Emir ..

MoHRE launches guidebooks for private sector, Emirati professionals to raise awa ..

2 hours ago
 Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs & ..

Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahme ..

9 minutes ago
 UAE delegation meets the White House to advance bi ..

UAE delegation meets the White House to advance bilateral relations in science, ..

3 hours ago
 Ghana's ruling party votes to elect candidate for ..

Ghana's ruling party votes to elect candidate for 2024 ballot

7 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Nepal and offers con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Nepal and offers condolences over earthquake victi ..

3 hours ago
 Fawad Chaudhary arrested from Islamabad

Fawad Chaudhary arrested from Islamabad

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports