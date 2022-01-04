High winds put paid to third leg of Four Hills ski jumping

The third leg of ski jumping's annual Four Hills which was due to take place in Innsbruck on Tuesday has been cancelled due to high winds, organisers said

The start time for the competition was pushed back several times before organisers scrapped it.

The fourth stage is scheduled for Thursday in Bischofshofen.

Japanese jumper Ryoyu Kobayashi, who swept all four legs of the Four Hills three years ago, won the opening two events in Germany before the competition switched to Austria for the last two.

He is 13.2 points ahead of the Norwegian Marius Lindvik with Lovro Kos of Slovenia 17.7 points adrift.