Highest Fourth-innings Totals To Win A Test At Lord's

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 04, 2022 | 07:03 PM

Highest fourth-innings totals to win a Test at Lord's

England will join an exclusive group of teams if they make a winning start to life under new captain Ben Stokes after being set 277 to win the first Test against New Zealand at Lord's on Saturday

Only three teams have made more than 200 in the fourth innings to win a Test at the 'Home of cricket' with England's highest successful chase their 282 for three against New Zealand in 2004.

The most any side have made batting last to triumph in a Lord's was West Indies' extraordinary 344 for one, requiring 342, in 1984.

England captain David Gower didn't call a halt to the hosts' second innings until the morning of the fifth and final day, when he declared on 300 for nine.

But outstanding opener Gordon Greenidge's brilliant 214 not out, allied to an unbeaten 92 from Larry Gomes, meant the West Indies completed a crushing nine-wicket victory.

Highest fourth-innings totals to win a Test at Lord's (score, overs, team, opponent, year): 344-1 66.1 West Indies v England 1984282-3 87 England v New Zealand 2004218-3 60.5 England v New Zealand 1965

