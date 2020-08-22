Zak Crawley's 267 in the third Test against Pakistan at Southampton on Saturday saw the England batsman rewrite the record books

Southampton, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Zak Crawley's 267 in the third Test against Pakistan at Southampton on Saturday saw the England batsman rewrite the record books.

It was the seventh-highest maiden century in the 143-year history of Test-match cricket and the tenth highest innings by any England batsman.

Crawley and Jos Buttler's partnership of 359 was the equal sixth highest for any England wicket in Tests.

The top 10 highest maiden Test hundreds are as follows (score, player, opposition, venue, year): 365 no Garry Sobers WIS v PAK Kingston 1958 311 Bob Simpson AUS v ENG Old Trafford 1964 303 no Karun Nair IND v ENG Chennai 2016 287 Reginald Foster ENG v AUS Sydney 1903 277 Brian Lara WIS v AUS Sydney 1993 274 Zaheer Abbas PAK v ENG Edgbaston 1971 267 Zak Crawley ENG v PAK Southampton 2020 256 Rohan Kanhai WIS v IND Kolkata 1958 255 no Jackie McGlew RSA v NZL Wellington 1953 251 Wally Hammond ENG v AUS Sydney 1928 Highest Test scores by England batsmen (score, player, opposition, venue, year): 364 Len Hutton v AUS The Oval 1938 336 no Wally Hammond v NZL Auckland 1933 333 Graham Gooch v IND Lord's 1990 325 Andrew Sandham v WIS Kingston 1930 310 no John Edrich v NZL Headingley 1965 294 Alastair Cook v IND Edgbaston 2011 287 Reginald Foster v AUS Sydney 1903 285 no Peter May v WIS Edgbaston 1957 278 Denis Compton v PAK Trent Bridge 1954 267 Zak Crawley v PAK Southampton 2020 Highest England partnerships in Test cricket (stand, wicket, players, opposition, venue, year): 411 4th Peter May, Colin Cowdrey v WIS Edgbaston 1958 399 6th Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow v RSA Cape Town 2016 382 2nd Len Hutton, Maurice Leyland v AUS The Oval 1938 370 3rd Bill Edrich, Denis Compton v RSA Lord's 1947 369 2nd John Edrich, Ken Barrington v NZL Headingley 1969359 1st Len Hutton, Cyril Washbrook v RSA Johannesburg 1948359 5th Zak Crawley, Jos Buttler v PAK Southampton 2020