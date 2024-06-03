Highest Prize Money Announced For ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 03, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The ninth edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup would see the winners of the 20-team tournament earn at least $2.45 million, the highest prize money in the history of the tournament, along with the trophy to be lifted at Kensington Oval in Barbados on June 29.
The runners-up would receive at least $1.28 million, while the losing semi-finalists walk away with $787,500 each from the total, historic prize pot of $11.25 million, said a press release.
The four teams that fail to make it out of the Super 8s would earn $382,500 each, while the teams placed ninth, 10th, 11th and 12th receive $247,500 each. Participants who finish 13th to 20th place will return $225,000. And every team receives an additional $31,154 for each match they win barring the semi-finals and final.
The 55-match event would be played over 28 days, across nine venues in the West Indies and USA, making this the biggest ICC T20 World Cup ever.
The format of this year’s tournament would see 40 first round matches played before the top eight progress to the Super 8s.
Four teams would then qualify for the semi-finals, which will be staged in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana, ending with the final in Barbados where the 2024 men’s champions will be crowned.
ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said, “This event is historic in so many ways so it is fitting that the prize money for players reflects that. Hundreds of millions of fans around the world will be entertained by the players in what we’re hoping to be an Out of This World event.”
