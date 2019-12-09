Highest quality broadcast coverage of Pakistan v Sri Lanka Test series planned

Ramiz Raja: “Almost feels like I am padding up again!”

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019) The return of Test cricket to Pakistan after a 10-year gap will be heralded by outstanding broadcast coverage from the PCB’s broadcast partner, Ten Sports.

Fans will be able to get close to the action thanks to a 23-camera production in High Definition.

Those cameras will include two super slow spin vision cameras and an ultra-high speed camera. There will also be stump cameras, Hawkeye ball-tracking and ultra-motion, and the Decision Review System will be in operation.

Before and after play each day there will be the hugely popular Straight Drive show with a lively mix of analysis and entertainment.

And the commentary team who will bring the action to life will be the vastly experienced quintet of Ramiz Raja, Bazid Khan, Roshan Abeysinghe, Russel Arnold and Danny Morrison.

The commentators will be supplemented by a group of back-room professionals from all over the world behind the scenes, all of them vastly experienced in ensuring the highest quality of coverage for the historic series that features two Tests between the hosts and Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi (11-15 December) and Karachi (19-23 December).

Ramiz Raja was thrilled to be part of the broadcast team for the historic series, when he said: “I am super excited and mighty proud to have the best form of cricket, Test cricket, return to Pakistan.

“I am especially pleased for the players along with the fans who had to endure a drought of Test cricket at home for a decade or so. To be able to play on home soil in front of home crowds should have been a given, but sadly an entire generation of Pakistan cricketers missed out on that!

“Well, all that comes to an end now and here’s to new beginning forever may it last!

“The reality sinks in more with me as I was calling the game on that day over 10 years ago.

Never did I imagine that Pakistan cricket would have to pay such a heavy price for it

“Almost feels like I am padding up again!”

Bazid Khan was equally excited, when he said: “Feels unreal that a Test match is going to happen at a 20-minute drive. The real deal, that is Test cricket, returns. Fittingly, its Sri Lanka who return.

“Just cannot wait for the umpire to call play, goosebumps. Time for everyone to savour the moment and also celebrate the moment.”

Sri Lanka’s former Test batsman and respected commentator, Russel Arnold, said: “Pakistan has been one of my favourite places to tour ... the sights, experiences you would not get anywhere else.

“I am quite excited about the return of Test cricket to a nation where the sport is loved and we feel a lot of love from the people. Looking forward to feeling at home once again.”

Meanwhile, broadcast coverage of the upcoming ICC World Test Championship matches will be available in the following territories:

· Asia/ Middle East and UK – Sony and Ten Channels

· Australia – Fox Sports

· Canada – Dazn

· Caribbean – Ten Cricket

· Malaysia – Astro

· North America – Willow

· Pakistan – Ten Sports and PTV

· Sub Saharan Africa – Super Sports