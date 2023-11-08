Open Menu

Highest World Cup Individual Scores

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 08, 2023 | 02:20 AM

Highest World Cup individual scores

Mumbai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Highest individual innings at a World Cup after Australia's Glenn Maxwell made 201 not out against Afghanistan in Mumbai on Tuesday (score, batsman, team, opponent, venue, year):

237 no Martin Guptill NZL v WIS, Wellington 2015

215 Chris Gayle WIS v ZIM, Canberra 2015

201 no Glenn Maxwell AUS v AFG, Mumbai 2023

188 no Gary Kirsten RSA v UAE, Rawalpindi 1996

183 Sourav Ganguly IND v SRI, Taunton 1999

Note: no = not out

