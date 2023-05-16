UrduPoint.com

Highway To ICC Women's T20 WC Qualification Begins May 29

May 16, 2023

Highway to ICC Women's T20 WC qualification begins May 29

The road to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in Bangladesh begins this month with the Europe region's Division 2 qualifier in Jersey from May 29 to June 2

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :The road to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in Bangladesh begins this month with the Europe region's Division 2 qualifier in Jersey from May 29 to June 2.

France, Germany, Italy, Jersey, Sweden and Turkey were the participants in the event with the winners and runners-up going on to participate in the regional final in Spain in September this year. Two teams from the tournament in Spain advance to the Global Qualifier, said a press release.

In the Global Qualifier, 10 teams would compete for two spots in the T20 World Cup - eight teams from the five Global Regions as well as Ireland and Sri Lanka, who played in the last ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa.

The top six teams from the T20 World Cup in South Africa - Australia, South Africa, England, India, New Zealand, and the West Indies � have earned direct qualification while Bangladesh qualified as hosts and Pakistan by virtue of their position in the MRF Tyres ICC Women's T20I Team Rankings.

ICC Europe Regional Development Manager, Andrew Wright said, "We're looking forward to starting our summer of European ICC events in Jersey and it's wonderful to see more teams competing in our ICC Women's pathway events. We especially welcome Italy, Sweden, Turkey and hosts Jersey, who are all making their competitive debuts in ICC Women's Qualifiers." ICC General Manager � Development, Will Glenwright said, "It's pleasing to see participation in ICC women's event qualifiers continue to grow as more countries make their international debut.

Even before a ball has been bowled, that is a clear mark of success and a great story all by itself.

"After such a successful ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa this year, we move with renewed purpose and excitement towards the 2024 event. Successful global events begin with successful regional events, and we extend our well wishes to all the participating teams and our hosts, Jersey, for a successful event." ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Division 2 Qualifier- Europe Division 2 Qualifier (2 qualifiers to progress to Europe Regional Qualifier Final) � France, Germany, Italy, Jersey, Sweden, Turkey.

Africa Division 2 Qualifier (2 qualifiers to progress to Africa Regional Qualifier Fire) � Botswana, Cameroon, Eswatini, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Sierra Leone.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Regional Final 2024- Europe (2 qualifiers) Netherlands, Scotland +2 Division 2 Qualifiers; Asia (2 qualifiers) Bahrain, Bhutan, China, Hong Kong, Kuwait, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Qatar, Thailand, UAE; Africa (2 qualifiers) Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, Zimbabwe + 2 from Division 2; East Asia Pacific (EAP, 1 qualifier) Cook Islands, Fiji, Indonesia, Japan, Papua New Guinea (PNG), Samoa, Vanuatu; Americas (1 qualifier) Argentina, Brazil, Canada, USA; ICC Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier 2024-a 8 Regional qualifiers from the above 5 regions, plus Ireland & Sri Lanka.

