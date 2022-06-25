Hikmatyar, Muhammad Ammad win U17, U19 KP National Junior Squash title

Hikmatyar and Muhammad Ammad clinched the trophies of the U17 and U19 categories of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa All Pakistan National Junior Squash Championship played here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Hikmatyar and Muhammad Ammad clinched the trophies of the U17 and U19 categories of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa All Pakistan National Junior Squash Championship played here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex on Saturday.

Secretary sports Tahir Khan Orakzai was the chief guest on this occasion who also witnessed the two finals of the U17 and U19 categories. Former British Open Champion Qamar Zaman, Director Blue Tone Squash academy Wazir Gul, former Nazim Nawa Khali Sajjad Khan, former World No. 2 Mohibullah Khan, Chief Referee Munawar Zaman, Senior Vice President KP Squash Association Ehsan Khan, officials and coaches were also present.

Hikmatyar of Punjab defeated Huraira Khan of KP by 3-2 in a thrilling battle that lasted for 49 minutes. Both Hikmatyar of Punjab and Huraira Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa played well and gave each other a tough fight with some fine shorts were also witnessed.

Hikmatyar failed to take the first set won by Huraira Khan at 9-11 but he staged a strong comeback and raced up to victory in the second set 11-9 to tie the sets tally 1-1.

It was the third set in which Huraira played well and marched into victory at 7-11 but in the fourth and fifth sets Hikmatyar did not look behind and raced up to victory at 11-7 and 11-7. Thus Hikmatyar won the final at 3-2 after a tough fight at the hands of Huraira, a promising player.

In the U19 category final Muhammad Ammad of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded victory against Mutahir Ali Shah of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 48 minute, the score was 8-11, 12-10, 11-4, and 11-8. Muhammad Ammad played well and despite conceding the first set, he managed his position according to the situation and marched up into victory at 3-1.

At the end, Secretary Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tahir Khan Orakzai gave away trophies and cash prizes to the winners and runners-up teams. Muhammad Tahir Khan Orakzai appreciated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association for holding tournaments on regular basis in different age groups that is why through competitive exposure players of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are coming up at national and international levels.