Hikmatyar Of Punjab To Face Hurraira Of KP In U17 KP National Junior Squash Final

Muhammad Rameez Published June 24, 2022 | 04:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Hikmatyar of Punjab and Huraira Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to clash in the final of the U17 category while Mutahir Ali Shah and Muhammad Ahmad of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will face each other in the U19 final of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa All Pakistan National Junior Squash Championship being played here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex on Friday.

Hikmatyar of Punjab defeated Moeen Uddin of Punjab in straight sets 3-0. It was a one-sided affair and Hikmatyar fully dominated the proceedings and did not allow Moeen Uddin to strike back, the score was 11-6, 11-2, and 11-8.

Hikmatyar did not take much time and in just 20 minutes of play he raced up to victory.

In the second semi-final Huraira Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded victory against Zain Ramzan of Punjab in a 40 minute battle. The score was 11-5, 11-6, 11-13, and 15-13. In the U19 category Mutahir Ali Shah of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Muhammad Azaan Khalil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 3-0, the score was 11-5, 11-5 and 11-8 in just 28-minute.

It was the second semi-final Muhammad Ammad of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded victory against Varun of Punjab in the straight sets, the score was 11-6, 11-5 and 11-6 in 28-minutes.

