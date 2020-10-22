Hindley Wins Giro D'Italia 18th Stage, Kelderman Takes Pink Jersey
Thu 22nd October 2020
Australia's Jai Hindley of the Sunweb team won Thursday's gruelling 18th stage on the Stelvio climb ahead of Britain's Tao Geoghegan Hart
Hindley's Dutch teammate Wilco Kelderman struggled on the final two climbs but took the overall leader's pink jersey three days before the race finishes in Milan.