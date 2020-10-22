Australia's Jai Hindley of the Sunweb team won Thursday's gruelling 18th stage on the Stelvio climb ahead of Britain's Tao Geoghegan Hart

Isolaccia , Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Australia's Jai Hindley of the Sunweb team won Thursday's gruelling 18th stage on the Stelvio climb ahead of Britain's Tao Geoghegan Hart.

Hindley's Dutch teammate Wilco Kelderman struggled on the final two climbs but took the overall leader's pink jersey three days before the race finishes in Milan.