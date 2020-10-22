UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hindley Wins Giro D'Italia 18th Stage, Kelderman Takes Pink Jersey

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 08:13 PM

Hindley wins Giro d'Italia 18th stage, Kelderman takes pink jersey

Australia's Jai Hindley of the Sunweb team won Thursday's gruelling 18th stage on the Stelvio climb ahead of Britain's Tao Geoghegan Hart

Isolaccia , Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Australia's Jai Hindley of the Sunweb team won Thursday's gruelling 18th stage on the Stelvio climb ahead of Britain's Tao Geoghegan Hart.

Hindley's Dutch teammate Wilco Kelderman struggled on the final two climbs but took the overall leader's pink jersey three days before the race finishes in Milan.

Related Topics

Milan Race

Recent Stories

Pakistan desires strengthening ties with Hellenic ..

1 minute ago

UAE, Israel sign Memorandum of Understanding on mu ..

15 minutes ago

Police teams continue joint operations with ANF

1 minute ago

Sharjah Ruler visits Al Suhub Rest House project i ..

15 minutes ago

Putin Says Proud of Russia, Compatriots Who Proved ..

1 minute ago

Putin Says More Could Be Done by International Com ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.