UrduPoint.com

Hip Injury Rules Nishikori Out Of Australian Open

Muhammad Rameez Published January 06, 2022 | 10:54 PM

Hip injury rules Nishikori out of Australian Open

Japan's Kei Nishikori said Thursday that a hip injury will force him out of the Australian Open later this month

Paris, Jan 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Japan's Kei Nishikori said Thursday that a hip injury will force him out of the Australian Open later this month.

The 32-year-old said he has been suffering with the problem since the end of 2021.

"It is not 100% recovered and I will have to pull out of the Aussie swing," Nishikori, a four-time quarter-finalist in Melbourne, said in an online statement.

Nishikori, a former world number four who is now ranked at 47, also missed the 2020 Australian Open with an elbow injury.

Related Topics

World Melbourne 2020 Australian Open

Recent Stories

Saif refutes KP govt influence in awarding hotel c ..

Saif refutes KP govt influence in awarding hotel construction contract

2 minutes ago
 MPA Kalmati meets with DC Gwadar Jamil Baloch

MPA Kalmati meets with DC Gwadar Jamil Baloch

2 minutes ago
 Afghanistan Calls for Dialogue Between Kazakh Auth ..

Afghanistan Calls for Dialogue Between Kazakh Authorities, Protesters - Foreign ..

2 minutes ago
 US Jobless Filings Down Almost 75% in 2021, Pullin ..

US Jobless Filings Down Almost 75% in 2021, Pulling Away From COVID-19 - Labor D ..

2 minutes ago
 Nawaz to face imprisonment after arriving from Lon ..

Nawaz to face imprisonment after arriving from London: SAPM

6 minutes ago
 Govt ensuring completion of basic amenities' proje ..

Govt ensuring completion of basic amenities' projects on priority basis: Prime M ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.