Hip injury rules Nishikori out of Australian Open

Paris, Jan 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Japan's Kei Nishikori said Thursday that a hip injury will force him out of the Australian Open later this month.

The 32-year-old said he has been suffering with the problem since the end of 2021.

"It is not 100% recovered and I will have to pull out of the Aussie swing," Nishikori, a four-time quarter-finalist in Melbourne, said in an online statement.

Nishikori, a former world number four who is now ranked at 47, also missed the 2020 Australian Open with an elbow injury.