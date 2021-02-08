UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hira Of KP Upset Sana Of Army To Win Girls U19 Kashmir Day Squash Title

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

Hira of KP upset Sana of Army to win Girls U19 Kashmir Day Squash title

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Hira Aqeel of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa upset top seeded Sana Bahadur of Pakistan Army in the Girls Under-19 category of the Kashmir Solidarity Day Junior Boys and Girls Squash Championship organized on Monday by KP Squash Association.

The event was supported of Directorate of sports KP at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex.

Executive members of the KP Squash Association Sajjan Khalil was the chief guest who distributed prizes among the players along with former World Champion Qamar Zaman, Mohibullah Khan, Sher Bahadur.

Chief Organizer Munawar Zaman, Coaches and other personalities were present.

In the U-15 finals, KP Muhammad Azan Khalil defeated KP Ibrahim Mohib by 11-5, 12-10 and 11-3. In the Under-19 Girls Final, KP's Hira Aqeel defeated Army's Sana Bahadur by 9-11, 11-8, 11-5 and 11-8. In the Under-17 Boys Yaseen Khattak (Wapda) beat Mohammad Shoaib Afzal (KP) by 11-4, 11-9, and 11-5.

Related Topics

Pakistan Squash World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Sports Event Top

Recent Stories

Lahore teenager abducted, raped and murdered

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid swears in four DIFC Courts jud ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Royal Court announces death of mother of Pri ..

2 hours ago

Lawyers stage violent protest over demolition of c ..

2 hours ago

Opening Brief Of Multinational Naval Exercise Aman ..

2 hours ago

Markram, Babar and Hasan review Pakistan’s 95-ru ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.