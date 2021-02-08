Hira of KP upset Sana of Army to win Girls U19 Kashmir Day Squash title

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Hira Aqeel of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa upset top seeded Sana Bahadur of Pakistan Army in the Girls Under-19 category of the Kashmir Solidarity Day Junior Boys and Girls Squash Championship organized on Monday by KP Squash Association.

The event was supported of Directorate of sports KP at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex.

Executive members of the KP Squash Association Sajjan Khalil was the chief guest who distributed prizes among the players along with former World Champion Qamar Zaman, Mohibullah Khan, Sher Bahadur.

Chief Organizer Munawar Zaman, Coaches and other personalities were present.

In the U-15 finals, KP Muhammad Azan Khalil defeated KP Ibrahim Mohib by 11-5, 12-10 and 11-3. In the Under-19 Girls Final, KP's Hira Aqeel defeated Army's Sana Bahadur by 9-11, 11-8, 11-5 and 11-8. In the Under-17 Boys Yaseen Khattak (Wapda) beat Mohammad Shoaib Afzal (KP) by 11-4, 11-9, and 11-5.