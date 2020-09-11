UrduPoint.com
Hirschi Breaks Away To Win 12th Stage Of Tour De France

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 12:40 AM

Hirschi breaks away to win 12th stage of Tour de France

Sarran, France, Sept 10 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :After two near misses, Marc Hirschi grabbed a Tour de France victory Thursday at the end of the longest stage of the 2020 race.

The 22-year-old Swiss Sunweb rider was too strong for a disorganised pursuing group in the run in on a rolling 218km ride from Chauvigny to Sarran.

Primoz Roglic finished in the main pack and kept the yellow jersey.

