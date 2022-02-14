UrduPoint.com

Hirt Conquers 'Green Mountain' To Take Tour Of Oman Lead

Muhammad Rameez Published February 14, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Hirt conquers 'Green Mountain' to take Tour of Oman lead

Jebel Akhdar, Oman, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Czech rider Jan Hirt conquered 'The Green Mountain' on Monday to grab the overall race lead in the Tour of Oman after the fifth and penultimate stage.

The 31-year-old shook off his rivals in the final two kilometres of the 150.5km ride from Samail which ended with a 5.7km climb up to the summit finish on Jebel Akhdar.

Hirt outpaced French riders Kevin Vanquelin and Eli Gesbert, both of the Arkea-Samsic team, who finished 40 seconds adrift after the gruelling climb with 10.5 percent gradient.

The Intermarche rider claimed his first success since the 2016 Tour of Austria, and overtakes overnight race leader Italian Fausto Masnada, who finished nearly two minutes adrift in 11th position.

Tuesday's sixth and final stage covering 135.5km should favour the sprinters, with the finale at Muttrah Corniche.

