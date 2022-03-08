UrduPoint.com

Historic Pakistan-Australia Test Ends In A Draw

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 08, 2022 | 06:42 PM

Historic Pakistan-Australia Test ends in a draw

Pakistani batters Imam ul Haq and Abdullah Shafique grabbed centuries to end the draw first Test against Australia on a high note at the Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistani batters Imam ul Haq and Abdullah Shafique grabbed centuries to end the draw first Test against Australia on a high note at the Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Pakistan finished the second innings on 252 for none on day five, making a lead of 269 runs as the play was called off by both teams.

Imam who made a comeback in Tests after more than two years hit 157 in the first innings while remained unbeaten on 111 in the second which included 7 fours and 2 sixes.

Shafique who went unlucky in the first innings on 44, got a chance to hit his maiden Test century in the second innings. He remained not out on 136 runs hitting 15 fours and a six.

Imam and Shafique also created history by their opening partnership stands in both innings. They provided a 105 partnership in the first innings while 252 in the second one.

Marnus Labuschagne tried to hook Shafique on lbw in the 17th over which looked tight but was given not out. However, Pat Cummins went for the DRS but replay showed that the ball pitched and turned away.

Earlier when Australia started the day five with 449 for 7, Skipper Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc came for some action as pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi took the ball to bowl the first over on the day.

Cummins hit a boundary in the same over but was unable to materialize his innings any further as spinner Nauman Ali who was searching for a five-wicket haul after bagging wickets of Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green had some plans in mind.

Cummins was out for 8 runs as he was taken by Imam ul Haq to give Nauman his fifth wicket.

Australia was eight down and to add more agony, Afridi bold Michell Starc (13) in his very second over of the day bagging two wickets in the first Test in 30 overs.

The last wicket was also picked by Nauman making it a career-best-six for him, when he trapped Nathan Lyon on lbw on 3. Lyon called for the review but it hit middle and off. Australian was all gone for 459 in 141 overs.

Pakistan and Australia resumed Test battle in Pakistan after a gap of 24 years, with Babar Azam and Pat Cummins leading their sides in the first Test of the three-match Benaud-Qadir ICC World Test Championship series.

After the first Test, the tour of Australia includes two more Tests, three ODIs and a Twenty20 International from March 12 to April 5. Rawalpindi would also stage three ODIs and a T20 while Karachi and Lahore will host one Test each. The next Test would take place in Karachi from Saturday. Both teams would fly out from Islamabad and will reach Karachi on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Century T20 World ICC Australia Lyon Rawalpindi Same Lead Mitchell Babar Azam Travis Head March April Afridi All From

Recent Stories

9 more tested positive for coronavirus

9 more tested positive for coronavirus

23 seconds ago
 President calls for skills development of youth of ..

President calls for skills development of youth of Balochistan

25 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court seeks PEMRA's report regardin ..

Islamabad High Court seeks PEMRA's report regarding journalists' protection

26 seconds ago
 PTI to overwhelm Opposition's "No Confidence Motio ..

PTI to overwhelm Opposition's "No Confidence Motion": Zartaj Gul

28 seconds ago
 TUF holds seminar on International Women's day

TUF holds seminar on International Women's day

3 minutes ago
 335 new cases of corona detected, no death reporte ..

335 new cases of corona detected, no death reported

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>