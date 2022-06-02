UrduPoint.com

Historical Koda Ends In Swabi; Makha Begins In Mardan

Muhammad Rameez Published June 02, 2022 | 04:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Historical Koda competitions, in connection with traditional sports organized by Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have ended in Swabi with a total of 16 teams participating in the event.

Koda is an ancient traditional game played by elders in the villages of Swabi and Mardan. The final match was played between the teams of Muzaffar Khan, Midrar Ullah, Fazal Azeem, Zafar Ali, Qaiser Khan and Danish Khan.

The final lasted more than four hours in which Muzaffar Khan's team of five players defeated Zafar Ali's team and won the title. Director Operations Directorate General Sports Azizullah Jan, who was the chief guest, distributed prizes among the winners.

Director Admin and Finance Muhammad Tariq, Deputy Director Jamshed Baloch, Chief Coach Shafqatullah, Assistant Directors Zakirullah and Aizaz, and District Sports Officer Tariq Muhammad were also present.

Azizullah Jan thanked Chief Minister Mahmood Khan along with the Secretary Sports, and the Director General Sports for the revival of traditional sports and said that traditional sports competitions were being organized across the province in collaboration with the relevant associations.

Sports Officer Afzar Muhammad, Deputy Director Sports Jamshed Baloch, Chief Coach Shafqatullah, Assistant Director Zakirullah, Administrative Officer Irshad Khan and others were present. Amjad Khan Yousafzai was the organizing secretary of the event.

Jamshed Baloch lauded the efforts of DG Sports Khalid Khan and Director Operations Sports Azizullah Khan and said that traditional sports were being held successfully because of their hard work.

Meanwhile, traditional games also started in Mardan with players from different villages taking part in Makha. Assistant Commissioner Katling Abdul Ghaffar Khan Gandapur was the chief guest on the occasion who formally inaugurated the Games.

He said, "Makha is an ancient game, which is played in full swing in Swabi, Mardan and Buner".

The final round, he said, would be held in Peshawar between the winners of various events where the players would be rewarded with more prizes. He said that such initiatives would further promote traditional games in those areas.

