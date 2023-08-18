Open Menu

History Beckons With England, Spain One Win From World Cup Glory

Muhammad Rameez Published August 18, 2023 | 09:50 AM

History beckons with England, Spain one win from World Cup glory

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :A Women's World Cup that has broken records on and off the pitch will reach a suitable climax on Sunday when England or Spain are crowned champions for the first time.

About 75,000 fans will pack Stadium Australia in Sydney for the final of a World Cup that began with 32 teams, compared to 24 four years ago, and saw many of the favourites fall early.

Germany bowed out in the group phase together with Brazil, Italy and Olympic champions Canada, then holders the United States followed them out the trapdoor in the last 16 -- their earliest exit ever.

South Africa, Jamaica and Morocco all reached the last 16 for the first time, and Colombia made a maiden quarter-final appearance before a 2-1 defeat to England.

The exploits of the lower-ranked sides are evidence that the gap has closed significantly in international women's football, but in the end, it is two of the leading sides who will contest the final.

