History in making as books on Football World Cup in Qatar launched

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Peshawar acknowledged for its black roses in way back Mughal era and famous as the city of flowers got a unique honor of becoming the first City in the world to have a place selected for the launching of the first book title as "Football in Desert" on Qatar World Cup.

Soon after the launching of two books related to sports in the provincial capital Peshawar has attracted the attention of sports enthusiasts. These books have been written by Pakistan's senior sports journalist Amjad Aziz Malik, whose total number of books has raced up to 17.

"It is certainly a proud moments for me to be the first Pakistan to pay homage to the people of Qatar taking the honor of hosting the prestigious Football World Cup2022 in a way it be among the best one organized through a most modern way as for the development of modern day Stadia, equipped with all facilities," Amjad Aziz Malik told APP when asked to comment about the book – titled as Football in Desert".

"Football in the desert" has been described as a proud moment for Asia as well, he added. Provincial Finance and Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, former IG Police Malik Naveed Khan, former captain of Pakistan's National football team Gohar Zaman and President of Asian Sports Journalists Federation Hee Don Jung, who officially launched the book, termed it a key step in right direction because of the enthusiasm and commitment shown by the government of Qatar and the people of Qatar welcoming the fans of football world.

The book has also expressed good wishes for the Qatar World Cup2022 organizers on behalf of the famous former players of Pakistan.

Taimur Saleem Jhagra called the publication about the World Cup as an example of friendship between Pakistan and Qatar and said that the game of football is also very popular in Pakistan and holding the World Cup2022 for the first time in the middle East is an honor for Asia.

He expressed confidence that Amjad Aziz Malik's book on the World Cup will be the center of attention of football fans apart from sports journalists.

Amjad Aziz Malik's second book is titled "Khusbu Ka Safar" "The journey of fragrance" in which the performance of Sports Trust named after Malik Saad Shaheed is discussed. The "Author" Amjad Aziz Malik, recorded the history how the sports activities overcome the fear of terrorism amongst the youngsters.

How the Trust has been trusted by various people and extended their support with the aim to bring back the smile again on the faces of traumatize youth in a time when there were serial of bombing, killing innocent people, women and children and the love one of millions of Pakistanis.

The book covers fifteen years of performance regarding the development and promotion of sports and the welfare of athletes across the province and in the tribal areas. The book contains 145 pages. More than fifty colorful and memorable photographs are also a part of the book.

Executive Committee Member of World Sports Journalists Federation (AIPs) Emanuel Fantaneanu, Former IG police KP Malik Naveed Khan, ex-Football team captain Imran Niazi, Former Additional IG Syed Akhtar Ali Shah and Senior Vice President of Pakistan Sports Writers Federation Zahid Farooq Malik formally launched the book.

"My aim and objective is clear enough, wanting to portray a softer image of this part of the world – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which is suffered a lot due to insurgency and militancy, to the rest of the world," a sobbing Amjad Aziz Malik told the gathering. "Everyone dies but die with cause is actually the service one should play for its people," Amjad said.