UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hobbled Tsitsipas Beaten By Humbert In Olympics Third Round

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 01:01 PM

Hobbled Tsitsipas beaten by Humbert in Olympics third round

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas slid to a 2-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 defeat to Frenchman Ugo Humbert in the third round of the Tokyo Olympics tennis Wednesday

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas slid to a 2-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 defeat to Frenchman Ugo Humbert in the third round of the Tokyo Olympics tennis Wednesday.

Third seed Tsitsipas required a medical timeout for an injury to his right leg at the end of the second set.

He appeared in control after breaking twice to take the first set but the 28th-ranked Humbert edged a tie-break to force a third set.

Humbert then surged a double break in front at 5-1 and converted his fourth match point to book a quarter-final with Russia's Karen Khachanov.

Related Topics

Tennis Russia Tokyo Olympics

Recent Stories

COVID-19 cases tally crosses 4,000 cases for first ..

7 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $73.62 a barrel T ..

23 minutes ago

PM calls for inclusive political settlement in Afg ..

24 minutes ago

Thousands of US-bound migrants stranded in Colombi ..

24 seconds ago

Cambodia reports 766 new COVID-19 cases, 15 more d ..

26 seconds ago

France owes French Polynesia 'a debt' over nuclear ..

27 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.