Hockey Academy opened in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) After Lahore, Khawaja Junaid Hockey Academy has been opened here in the Federal Capital for the promotion and development of the national game.

The first training session of the Academy was held here at the Naseer Banda Hockey Stadium of Pakistan Sports Complex with the support of Pakistan Sports board and Pakistan Sweet Homes.

Former International Umpire Sohail Akram Janjua has been appointed Director of Training Operations of Islamabad Khawaja Junaid Academy.

The academy would provide coaching to children between the ages of eight and twelve years two days a week. They would be provided free coaching along with free hockey sticks and kits.

Speaking on the occasion, Patron in Chief of Pakistan Sweet Homes Zamurd Khan said it was a very good initiative to attract Sweet Homes children to the national game. These children are the children of Pakistan and deserve our special attention, he said.

Khawaja Junaid Academy was also paying attention to their education and training along with teaching hockey to children through hockey.

The children of Sweet Homes will also get a chance to represent Pakistan one day by becoming good players. Our goal is to revolutionize the lives of children through hockey. After Lahore, Islamabad has now turned to bring children to hockey. We are very grateful to Pakistan Sports Board for their encouragement and patronage, he said.

Olympian Khawaja Junaid said Pakistan has given us so much and now it was our responsibility to play our role in the development of national sports.

If every Olympian comes to the ground with good intentions and teaches hockey to children, the day is not far when Pakistan can once again regain its lost position in hockey, he said.