Open Menu

Hockey Academy Opened In Islamabad

Muhammad Rameez Published December 03, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Hockey Academy opened in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) After Lahore, Khawaja Junaid Hockey Academy has been opened here in the Federal Capital for the promotion and development of the national game.

The first training session of the Academy was held here at the Naseer Banda Hockey Stadium of Pakistan Sports Complex with the support of Pakistan Sports board and Pakistan Sweet Homes.

Former International Umpire Sohail Akram Janjua has been appointed Director of Training Operations of Islamabad Khawaja Junaid Academy.

The academy would provide coaching to children between the ages of eight and twelve years two days a week. They would be provided free coaching along with free hockey sticks and kits.

Speaking on the occasion, Patron in Chief of Pakistan Sweet Homes Zamurd Khan said it was a very good initiative to attract Sweet Homes children to the national game. These children are the children of Pakistan and deserve our special attention, he said.

Khawaja Junaid Academy was also paying attention to their education and training along with teaching hockey to children through hockey.

The children of Sweet Homes will also get a chance to represent Pakistan one day by becoming good players. Our goal is to revolutionize the lives of children through hockey. After Lahore, Islamabad has now turned to bring children to hockey. We are very grateful to Pakistan Sports Board for their encouragement and patronage, he said.

Olympian Khawaja Junaid said Pakistan has given us so much and now it was our responsibility to play our role in the development of national sports.

If every Olympian comes to the ground with good intentions and teaches hockey to children, the day is not far when Pakistan can once again regain its lost position in hockey, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey Lahore Islamabad Sports Education

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

10 hours ago
 Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after m ..

Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after magnitude 7.6 quake

19 hours ago
 Awareness seminar on autism held

Awareness seminar on autism held

19 hours ago
 General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Sta ..

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited troops at Kh ..

19 hours ago
 CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush te ..

CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush terrorists

19 hours ago
Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiat ..

Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiatives of Living Indus Initiativ ..

19 hours ago
 14th KUST's convocation held

14th KUST's convocation held

20 hours ago
 Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USG ..

Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USGS

20 hours ago
 Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after ..

Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after appointment

20 hours ago
 Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrat ..

Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrate on Dec 3

20 hours ago
 Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance fr ..

Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance framework for climate response

20 hours ago

More Stories From Sports