Hockey AstroTurf Inaugurated At GDC Dagar
Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 23, 2024 | 09:49 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jehan inaugurated a newly constructed hockey AstroTurf at the Government Degree College Dagar in Swari, the main commercial centre of District Buner on Monday
The project is part of the comprehensive development of the hockey ground, with a total estimated cost of 120.8 million rupees.
On this occasion, the minister also announced the establishment of the Zalmi Foundation cricket academy in collaboration with Peshawar Zalmi, which will begin operations next week.
Additionally, the establishment of a Youth Centre is also being established here while apart from the establishment of an indoor gymnasium here, PC-I has been submitted for the construction of a swimming pool in the same site.
This comprehensive project containing multiple sports facilities, will transform into a sports complex for Buner, located at the intersection of Dagar College and the University of Buner.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Abdul Nasir Khan, Deputy Commissioner Buner, Kashif Qayyum, Director Works Sports, Ahmad Zaib Afridi, Head of Marketing Peshawar Zalmi, Ahad Khan, Assistant Commissioner Tehsil Gagra, Noor Nawaz Khan, local representatives, area elders, and party workers.
In his speech, Syed Fakhar Jehan stated that the provincial government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is committed to providing essential facilities to the public.
He emphasized that providing sports facilities is a sign of a healthy society, and the development of sports facilities across the province is part of the government's vision.
The Minister further assured that the development projects in Buner will be completed and additional measures will be taken for public service.
Syed Fakhar Jehan also mentioned that the Peshawar Zalmi Cricket Academy will highlight the region's natural talent and provide young people with excellent sports facilities.
Meanwhile, the Provincial Minister inspected the sports complex and directed the completion of ongoing development work at the earliest.
