Hockey Championship : Trials For Multan Division Team On Jan 19

Muhammad Rameez 39 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 05:00 PM

Hockey championship : Trials for Multan division team on Jan 19

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The trials for selection of Multan division under - 23 team will be held on January 19 to participate in First Quaid-e-Azam hockey championship scheduled from January 23 at Lahore.

According to Divisional Sports Officer Rana Nadeem Anjum, the trials will be held at sports complex hockey ground in which players hailing from Multan division who born on Ist February 1998 or after would be eligible.

However, the departmental players or those played after getting scholarships from departments will not be eligible for the trials.

The willing players could contact with Divisional hockey coach Ashraf Chandoor with original Identity card/ B form or passport.

The Multan division hockey team will leave for Lahore on January 22 to participate in the championship.

