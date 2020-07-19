UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hockey Competition Schedule Announced For Rescheduled Olympic Games

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 12:00 PM

Hockey competition schedule announced for rescheduled Olympic Games

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Following the one-year postponement of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 due to the COVID-19 global health pandemic, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) has confirmed the match schedule for the men's and women's hockey competitions of the XXXII Olympiad.

The hockey event was originally scheduled to run from Saturday July 25 until Friday August 7, 2020, with matches being played at the purpose-built Oi Hockey Stadium in Japan's capital city. Although nothing has changed in terms of the location and overall running order of the matches, the Olympic hockey competitions will now start on Saturday July 24 and conclude on Friday August 6, 2021, the FIH said in a press release.

In line with what was planned for this year, the opening match of next year's Olympic Games will be contested between the men of Japan and Australia, with the host nation facing a stern test from the 2019 FIH Hockey Pro League champions - Olympic gold medalists at Athens 2004 - on July 24.

The opening match of the Women's tournament will be played on the same day, with reigning world champions and current world number one the Netherlands - Olympic champions in 1984, 2008, and 2012 - taking on India.

The men's and women's gold medal matches will take place on August 5 AND 6, respectively.

The pools for the Olympic hockey competitions are as under: Men Pool A: Australia, Argentina, India, Spain, New Zealand, Japan Pool B: Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, Great Britain, Canada, South Africa Women Pool A: Netherlands, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, India, South AfricaPool B: Australia, Argentina, New Zealand, Spain, China, JapanThe teams that will compete in Tokyo all earned their tickets by either becoming continental champions of their respective regions or via the FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers.

Related Topics

India Hockey World Australia China Canada Germany Athens Tokyo Same Ireland Argentina Spain Belgium Japan South Africa Netherlands July August Women 2019 2020 Gold Olympics Event All From New Zealand

Recent Stories

TAQA awards AED900 million projects to expand its ..

5 minutes ago

UAE Press: UAE’s fight against coronavirus pande ..

50 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 14.3 million, de ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 19, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens conference on &#039;Emerg ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.