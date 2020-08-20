Hockey convention will be held on Aug 23

The convention for the revival of hockey under the auspices of Olympians Forum and Hockey Family (OFHF) would be held on August 23 at Gojra

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :The convention for the revival of hockey under the auspices of Olympians Forum and Hockey Family (OFHF) would be held on August 23 at Gojra.

Rao Saleem Nazim informed media on Thursday that all preparations for the convention were underway adding the forum aims to revive the sport in the country.

"Olympians Manzoor ul Hassan Sr, Rasheed ul Hassan, Khalid Bashir, Naveed Alam, Major Pirzada, Sheikh Muhammad Usman, Zahid Sharif, Saleem Chichi, Naeem Akhtar (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Shakeel Khan (Balochistan), Sheikh Waqas (Sindh) and former hockey players from across the country would address the convention."He said after the convention, the media will be briefed through press conferences at Islamabad and Lahore about the decision will be made in the convention.