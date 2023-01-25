UrduPoint.com

Hockey League Under Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt From Jan 26

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 25, 2023 | 09:48 PM

Hockey League under Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt from Jan 26

The schedule of national and provincial hockey leagues of men and women has been announced in connection with the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Talent Hunt Program

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :The schedule of national and provincial hockey leagues of men and women has been announced in connection with the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Talent Hunt Program.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Coordinator and Director General sports University of Peshawar Bahre Karam shared the schedule while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

He said the provincial and national hockey leagues would start from January 26-27 at Nawab Mir Ghous Bakhsh Khan Raisani Hockey Ground, Ayub Stadium, Quetta, Balochistan, followed by matches at different venues across the country including Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi.

He said on January 26-27, there will be camps, followed by League matches from January 28 to February 2 at the same venue. He said men and women matches in Sindh will be organized at Islahuddin Siddique academy, Karachi, from February 28 to 22.

According to the schedule of Men and Women competitions, the teams will reach Naseer Banda Hockey Stadium Islamabad and Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium Rawalpindi on February 5, 2023.

The camp will be held on February 6 and 7, while the matches of the League will be held from February 8 to 12.

The teams will be arriving on January 6 and have camps on February 7-8 at Islamia College Peshawar ground. After the camps the matches will be held from February 9-13. In Punjab the teams will be arriving on February 18 and the camps would be setup on February 19, 20 and the matches will be organized on February 21 and 25.

After that the national hockey league between the best and winning teams of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Punjab and Sindh will be played either in Islamabad or Karachi from March 1, 2023. The manager meeting will be held on March 2, followed by the training camps on March 3 while the matches of the National Hockey League will be held from March 6-16, Coordinator HEC Bahre Karam said.

It is hoped that the best facilities will be provided to the players and officials during the leagues at the provincial and national levels. KP teams will perform well and live up to the expectations in the National Hockey League, he said while answering a question.

