Hockey Legends Set For Historic Showdown At London's Indian Gymkhana
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 14, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Hockey legends from five nations are set to showcase their skills at an exhibition match at the Indian Gymkhana Club in London on Saturday.
Speaking at a press conference here the event organiser, Pakistan's erstwhile great Olympian Khawaja Junaid said that hockey's legends from India, Pakistan, Spain, Germany, and England would come together for the match to raise funds for Khawaja Junaid Hockey academy.
"The star-studded lineup boasts some of the sport's most iconic figures, including India's Dhan Raj Pelay, Pakistan's Shahbaz Ahmad Senior, Germany's Stephen Bloecher, Spain's Juan Escarre, and English players Kulbir, Tandil, Balsaini, Ben, and Suti," he said.
"Despite their ages ranging from the 50s to 60s, these veterans are set to showcase their skills and passion that once electrified stadiums worldwide.
"I will request to hockey fans and enthusiasts in London and other parts of the UK to come in large numbers to witness the match.
I assure it will be a thrilling contest," he added.
According to Junaid, prior to the match a coaching clinic will also take place wherein hockey great will give tips to budding players.
Indian Gymkhana's Vice President Ravi Virdi expressed his enthusiasm stating, "This event is more than just a match; it's a testament to the unifying power of hockey.
"We anticipate a packed stadium filled with fans eager to relive memories and witness their childhood heroes in action."
The match promises not just a trip down memory lane but also a competitive display of talent.
"Beyond the thrilling gameplay, the event underscores a deeper mission - fostering friendship and understanding between nations through sport," Ravi added.
The overwhelming response has already set wheels in motion for a return match in Pakistan next year, further strengthening the bonds forged on the field.
