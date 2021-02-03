UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hockey Match To Be Played To Mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 09:13 PM

Hockey match to be played to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

An exhibition of hockey match will be played at Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium, Shamsabad Rawalpindi to mark the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :An exhibition of hockey match will be played at Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium, Shamsabad Rawalpindi to mark the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day on Thursday.

Organizing the event Secretary Malik Sajjad Awan on Wednesday said that under the auspices of District sports Department Rawalpindi, match will be played between DC eleven and DHA eleven Rawalpindi at Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium, Shamsabad Rawalpindi.

The special guest of the exhibition match would be Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Anwar-ul-Haq while the guest of honor will be District Officer (DO) Sports Manzar Shah and District Sports Officer (DSO) and the member of Punjab Hockey Association Chaudhry Yaseen.

Related Topics

Hockey Sports Punjab Rawalpindi Event

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai organises Health and Wellness Week

6 seconds ago

ADIO launches ESG policy to foster long-term, sust ..

16 seconds ago

Dubai trade with Indonesia hit AED5.4b in 2020

30 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak to inaugurate first Human Frate ..

30 minutes ago

Senate Body on Education for drawing service struc ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court adjourns Jadhav case till Mar ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.