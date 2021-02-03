Hockey match to be played to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

An exhibition of hockey match will be played at Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium, Shamsabad Rawalpindi to mark the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :An exhibition of hockey match will be played at Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium, Shamsabad Rawalpindi to mark the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day on Thursday.

Organizing the event Secretary Malik Sajjad Awan on Wednesday said that under the auspices of District sports Department Rawalpindi, match will be played between DC eleven and DHA eleven Rawalpindi at Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium, Shamsabad Rawalpindi.

The special guest of the exhibition match would be Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Anwar-ul-Haq while the guest of honor will be District Officer (DO) Sports Manzar Shah and District Sports Officer (DSO) and the member of Punjab Hockey Association Chaudhry Yaseen.