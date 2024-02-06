Hockey match to mark Kashmir Day played

Commissioner Eleven on Tuesday won the hockey match by defeating Deputy Commissioner Eleven by 2-1 goals

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Commissioner Eleven on Tuesday won the hockey match by defeating Deputy Commissioner Eleven by 2-1 goals.

The hockey match organized by district sports department was played

to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day here at Hockey Stadium.

Later, trophies were given to both teams.

Divisional Sports Officer Tariq Nazir, District Sports Officer Sajida Latif

and others were also present.

They paid tribute to the Kashmiri brethren for their struggle for self-determination.