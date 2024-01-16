Hockey Olympic qualifiers: Pakistan concede huge defeat against England

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Pakistan's hopes to launch their Olympic qualifying campaign on a winning note suffered a blow as England handed them a 6-1 defeat in their Group A opener in Oman on late Monday.

England's Jack Waller scored the first goal for them in the 10th minute on a penalty corner before Sam Ward netted twice to make it 3-0.

Will Calnan scored fourth goal for his team.

However, Pakistan's Hannan Shahid netted a brilliant goal to reduce the lead.

England's Zach Wallace fifth goal for them on a penalty stroke, while Nick Bandurak scored one more to award England an unassailable 6-1 lead.

In Group A, Pakistan are placed with England, China, and Malaysia.

They will next face China later today, while they will lock horns with Malaysia on January 18.

Pakistan will have to finish in the top three in Oman to secure a place at Paris this summer.