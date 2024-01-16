Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: Pakistan Concede Huge Defeat Against England
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 16, 2024 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Pakistan's hopes to launch their Olympic qualifying campaign on a winning note suffered a blow as England handed them a 6-1 defeat in their Group A opener in Oman on late Monday.
England's Jack Waller scored the first goal for them in the 10th minute on a penalty corner before Sam Ward netted twice to make it 3-0.
Will Calnan scored fourth goal for his team.
However, Pakistan's Hannan Shahid netted a brilliant goal to reduce the lead.
England's Zach Wallace fifth goal for them on a penalty stroke, while Nick Bandurak scored one more to award England an unassailable 6-1 lead.
In Group A, Pakistan are placed with England, China, and Malaysia.
They will next face China later today, while they will lock horns with Malaysia on January 18.
Pakistan will have to finish in the top three in Oman to secure a place at Paris this summer.
Recent Stories
Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight
Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024
Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approaches
PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran
Spanish motorcyclist Falcon dies after Dakar rally crash: team
Ambassador Amna Baloch meets Latvian envoy
Water level in Mangla Dam continues to rise as outflows remain low at 100 Cusecs
VC UoT inaugurates 3-day training workshop
No harassment from Bureau, NAB chairman assures officers
DC chairs meeting on election code of conduct with NA-12 candidates
More Stories From Sports
-
Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand28 minutes ago
-
Swiatek up and running at Australian Open as Alcaraz makes bow3 hours ago
-
Spanish motorcyclist Falcon dies after Dakar rally crash: team12 hours ago
-
No regrets as Osaka loses at Australian Open on Grand Slam comeback14 hours ago
-
Ramiz asks young Pakistan batters to change their approach16 hours ago
-
UAJK hosts Handball tournament under under PM talent hunt program17 hours ago
-
Osaka crashes out as Medvedev, Gauff power on at Australian Open17 hours ago
-
Irfan Pathan perofrms Umrah along with his son17 hours ago
-
Osaka crashes out as Medvedev, Gauff power on at Australian Open17 hours ago
-
Salah rescues Egypt as Nigeria draw and Ghana lose at Cup of Nations19 hours ago
-
National Women's T20 Tournament: Quetta, Lahore, Rawalpindi make victorious start18 hours ago
-
Fawad Alam addresses retirement speculations19 hours ago