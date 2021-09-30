Hockey stadium to be game changer for youth of region: Commissioner

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Dr Irshad Ahmad said that Punjab government was taking practical steps for the promotion of sports and synthetic hockey stadium would be a game changer for the youth of this region.

Commissioner Multan division Dr Irshad Ahmad expressed these views during visit to under-construction hockey stadium at Matti Tal road to review pace of work here on Thursday.

He said that the synthetic astro-turf project in city of Saints was in final stages and added that it would be the first latest hockey stadium across Multan division.

He said that the sports activities were vital for our youth.

While giving briefing to Commissioner, divisional sports officer Rana Nadeem Anjum said that the total cost of the project concerned was Rs 245 million and consisted on 80 kanals land.

The hockey stadium project would be completed by December 2021. He said that national hockey players would be invited after completion of the hockey stadium.

Commissioner also planted sapling in the under-constructed hockey stadium.

On this occasion, district sports officer Adnan Naeem and assistant project director Asif Nadeem were also present.