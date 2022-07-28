Hockey stars Ali Shan and Azfar Yaqoob call on Secretary Sports Punjab

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Leading hockey players of the country Ali Shan and Azfar Yaqoob called on Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Asadullah Faiz here at Punjab Stadium on Thursday.

Speaking on this occasion, Asadullah Faiz said that Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab will resolve all the problems of national hockey heroes.

He said that Sports board Punjab will accommodate hockey stars Ali Shan and Azfar Yaqoob in its coaching set up. "Both the players will serve as coaches for the training of hockey teams of the province," he added.

Secretary Sports Punjab said that the national hockey heroes are our pride and true role models for the young generation. He also asked both the players to serve national hockey with enthusiasm and passion.

Asadullah Faiz further said the doors of his office are open to all players of the province. "Resolving issues of all male and female athletes are our prime obligation. Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab is striving hard to promote the sports culture across the province".