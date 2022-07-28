UrduPoint.com

Hockey Stars Ali Shan And Azfar Yaqoob Call On Secretary Sports Punjab

Muhammad Rameez Published July 28, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Hockey stars Ali Shan and Azfar Yaqoob call on Secretary Sports Punjab

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Leading hockey players of the country Ali Shan and Azfar Yaqoob called on Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Asadullah Faiz here at Punjab Stadium on Thursday.

Speaking on this occasion, Asadullah Faiz said that Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab will resolve all the problems of national hockey heroes.

He said that Sports board Punjab will accommodate hockey stars Ali Shan and Azfar Yaqoob in its coaching set up. "Both the players will serve as coaches for the training of hockey teams of the province," he added.

Secretary Sports Punjab said that the national hockey heroes are our pride and true role models for the young generation. He also asked both the players to serve national hockey with enthusiasm and passion.

Asadullah Faiz further said the doors of his office are open to all players of the province. "Resolving issues of all male and female athletes are our prime obligation. Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab is striving hard to promote the sports culture across the province".

Related Topics

Hockey Sports Punjab Young Male All

Recent Stories

Imran Khan condemns arrest of Haleem Adil Sheikh b ..

Imran Khan condemns arrest of Haleem Adil Sheikh by ACE in Jamshoro

48 minutes ago
 Marriyum urges all stakeholders to play role to ac ..

Marriyum urges all stakeholders to play role to achieve targets set under SDGs

58 minutes ago
 Sophia Mirza again in trouble as her ex-husband ap ..

Sophia Mirza again in trouble as her ex-husband approaches FIA for action agains ..

1 hour ago
 Shaniera speaks out in favor of falling in love la ..

Shaniera speaks out in favor of falling in love late in life

1 hour ago
 Test series draws as Sri Lanka beats Pakistan in 2 ..

Test series draws as Sri Lanka beats Pakistan in 2nd Test

2 hours ago
 Zardari tests positive for Covid-19

Zardari tests positive for Covid-19

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.